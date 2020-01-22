US Capital Advisors Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.60. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

PSX stock opened at $102.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,256 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,515,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,047 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

