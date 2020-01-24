US Capital Advisors Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.11.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,052 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,501 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,518,000 after acquiring an additional 834,527 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,111,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,183,000 after purchasing an additional 296,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

