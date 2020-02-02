US Capital Advisors Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $4.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.88. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

NYSE:EOG opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

