US Capital Advisors Comments on Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $8.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $7,353,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $24,509,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

