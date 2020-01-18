US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,015 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

