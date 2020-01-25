US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for NuStar Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04.

NS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $378.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 527,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,347,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

