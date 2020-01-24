US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGE. Wells Fargo & Co cut Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of TGE stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Tallgrass Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tallgrass Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tallgrass Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tallgrass Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

