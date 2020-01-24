US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – US Capital Advisors lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for NuStar Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

NS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE NS opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18, a PEG ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.56. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $378.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,523,000 after buying an additional 3,244,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 58,570.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 373,677 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,970,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 121.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 339,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 186,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

