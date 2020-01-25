US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $63.94 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 307,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

