US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other US Concrete news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,241.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,163.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and sold 750 shares valued at $33,903. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in US Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,006,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in US Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,939,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC lifted its position in US Concrete by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 751,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 122,851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in US Concrete by 2,246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 122,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in US Concrete in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,322,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

USCR traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 206,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,401. The company has a market capitalization of $673.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.22. US Concrete has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $56.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.92 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Concrete will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

