US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.32

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 2229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on USCR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $594.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. US Concrete’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 13,600 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.83 per share, for a total transaction of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,057 shares of company stock worth $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares worth $30,558. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Concrete by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 0.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 292,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 13.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in US Concrete by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 68,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

