US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on US Ecology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.