US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.34, approximately 556 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 10.94% of US Equity Rotation Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

