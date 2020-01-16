US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Stock Price Down 9.5%

US Nuclear Corp (OTCMKTS:UCLE) shares dropped 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.76, approximately 15,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 26,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

About US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE)

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

