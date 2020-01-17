US officials slam Saudi program

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (C) arrives for a press conference following a shooting on the Pensacola Naval Air Base on December 06, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida. Photo: VCG

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Key US lawmakers called Sunday for a halt to a Saudi military training program after a shooting rampage at a naval base in Florida in which a Saudi officer killed three American sailors.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he has ordered a review of vetting procedures while defending the training program that brought Mohammed Alshamrani to Pensacola Naval Air Station.

Alshamrani, a 21-year-old second lieutenant in the Saudi Royal Air Force, opened fire in a classroom on Friday, killing the three sailors and wounding eight other people before being shot dead by police.

Alshamrani, who was armed with a lawfully purchased Glock 9mm handgun, was reported to have posted a manifesto on Twitter before the shooting denouncing America as “a nation of evil.”

The FBI said Sunday they were investigating with the “presumption” it was an act of terrorism, as in most active shooter probes, but had yet to make a final determination.

White House National Security Advisor Robert O‘Brien went further, however, saying: “To me, it appears to be a terrorist attack.”

“We‘ll have to see what the FBI investigation shows,” O‘Brien added, on CBS‘s “Face the Nation.”

The FBI‘s main goal, special agent-in-charge Rachel Rojas told a news conference, is to confirm whether Alshamrani “acted alone or was he a part of a larger network.”

“We currently assess there was one gunman who perpetrated this attack and no arrests have been made in this case,” she said.

US lawmakers, meanwhile, called for the Saudi training program to be halted pending the investigation‘s outcome.

“We need to suspend the Saudi program until we find out what happened here,” Senator Lindsey Graham, an influential Republican, said on Fox News.

In a pre-taped interview that aired on “Fox News Sunday,” Esper confirmed several Saudis had been detained, including “one or two” who filmed the shooting on their cellphones.

US media also reported that Alshamrani had shown mass shooting videos at a dinner party the night before the attack.

Saudi Arabia‘s King Salman had previously denounced the shooting as a “heinous crime” and said the gunman “does not represent the Saudi people.”

RELATED ARTICLES: