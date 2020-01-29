US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,400 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 677,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

USWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on US Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

NASDAQ:USWS opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. US Well Services has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $106.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.45.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Well Services will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Well Services news, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in US Well Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in US Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in US Well Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 24,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in US Well Services by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

