US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded at Bank of America

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on USX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:USX opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Insiders bought 34,494 shares of company stock valued at $158,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 37.5% in the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow