US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $274.45 million and a P/E ratio of 21.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 7,500 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,488.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 15,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,994 shares of company stock valued at $122,148 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

