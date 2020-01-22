USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 21,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3,000.0%.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. USA Compression Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

USAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

