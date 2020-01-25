USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. USA Compression Partners reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. USA Compression Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USAC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 16.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 14.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 151.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 104.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USAC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 590,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.93 and a beta of 1.29. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.37%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

