USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 173,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.37%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

