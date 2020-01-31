USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Short Interest Down 9.2% in January

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

USAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

USAC stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 792.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. USA Compression Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -488.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

