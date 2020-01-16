USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Short Interest Update

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 14.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9,383.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,727,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 151.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USAC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 241,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

