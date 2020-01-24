USA Compression Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,291 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,095% compared to the typical volume of 108 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

USAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $17.17 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.37%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing