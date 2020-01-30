USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

OTCMKTS:USAT opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. USA Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.13 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 339,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,015,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 215,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 226,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 153,997 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

