USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Update

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 742,600 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 793,800 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

USA Truck stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.92. 94,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). USA Truck had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

USAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in USA Truck in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 181.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 24.5% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 79.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in USA Truck by 57.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks