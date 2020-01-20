USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.40 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.01%. Analysts expect that USA Truck will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 57.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 79.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 74,575 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

