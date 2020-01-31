USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43), Fidelity Earnings reports. USA Truck had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million.

USA Truck stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

