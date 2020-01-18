USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund (NYSEARCA:SDCI) Trading Up 0.1%

USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund (NYSEARCA:SDCI)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0307 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?