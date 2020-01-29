USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Up 44.0% in January

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.23 million, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.46. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 41,961 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

