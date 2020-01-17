Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Down 7.4% in December

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 54,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

USIO opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.27. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.12%. Research analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Usio stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.89% of Usio as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

