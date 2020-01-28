Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Short Interest Down 18.1% in January

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 153,500 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

In related news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $86,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Koopman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $64,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,357 shares of company stock worth $359,913. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 312.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 1,116.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 218.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of UTMD opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $385.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.77. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

