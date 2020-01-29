Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $233.19

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $233.19 and traded as low as $230.23. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust shares last traded at $234.00, with a volume of 72,738 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 232.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.03.

In other news, insider Susan Hansen bought 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,396.64 ($11,045.30). Also, insider Eric St Clair Stobart purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,950 ($15,719.55).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

