UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UTStarcom an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.86 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $101.86 million, a PE ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). UTStarcom had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UTStarcom will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

