Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Down 7.2%

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s share price was down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46, approximately 2,240,419 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,380,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Uxin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $777.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.24 million for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uxin Ltd will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Uxin by 173.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uxin by 87.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 44,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Uxin by 57.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 72,361 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 792,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 525,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?