VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. VAALCO Energy’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VAALCO Energy an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $137.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.30.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGY. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,506 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 791,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VAALCO Energy (EGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com