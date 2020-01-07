Vail Resorts Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Vail Resorts (NYSE:) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, December 9th, after market close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The consensus (-12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $257.56M (+17.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MTN 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Now read:

for unlimited analysis on MTN