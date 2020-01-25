Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Down to $13.42

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $13.42. Vale shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 14,244,300 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC set a $13.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). Vale had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Vale by 26.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,807 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,378,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,286,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vale by 26.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,582,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,702,000 after buying an additional 970,190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 232.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 2,730,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,834,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,096,000 after buying an additional 269,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

