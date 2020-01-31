Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.00. Vale shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 24,145,806 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on VALE. Scotiabank upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 price objective on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vale by 62.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 56.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

