VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.78

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.78 and traded as high as $17.52. VALEO/S shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 4,800 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLEEY. Jefferies Financial Group cut VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BNP Paribas cut VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised VALEO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. VALEO/S has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

VALEO/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

