Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeritas Holdings Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company which focused on developing technologies for Type 2 diabetes. The company’s product pipeline consists of V-Go (R) Disposable Insulin Delivery device, is a simple, wearable, basal-bolus insulin delivery solution for Type 2 diabetes which enables patients to administer a continuous preset basal rate infusion of insulin. Valeritas Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Valeritas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Valeritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Valeritas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

VLRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 3,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,681. Valeritas has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.61. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,142.30% and a negative net margin of 183.82%. The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valeritas will post -9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Valeritas news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 1,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRX. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Valeritas by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Valeritas in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valeritas in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

