Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Raises Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $9.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $89.51 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

