Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $103.02 Average Price Target from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.75.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.22. 2,891,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.21.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 128,962 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 500,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,779 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 299,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

