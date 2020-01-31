Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of VLY opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

