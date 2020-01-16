Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 222,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of VMI traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.81. 90,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,881. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $112.94 and a 52 week high of $152.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.56.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $690.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 57.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?