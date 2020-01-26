Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Valterra Resource Corp (CVE:VQA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $750,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Valterra Resource Company Profile (CVE:VQA)

Valterra Resource Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and porphyry deposits. The company has a 100% interest in the Swift Katie property consisting of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims covering approximately 83 square kilometers located near Salmo, British Columbia.

