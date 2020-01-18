Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Valterra Resource Corp (CVE:VQA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 7300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88.

Valterra Resource Company Profile (CVE:VQA)

Valterra Resource Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and porphyry deposits. The company has a 100% interest in the Swift Katie property consisting of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims covering approximately 83 square kilometers located near Salmo, British Columbia.

