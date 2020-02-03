ValuEngine Downgrades Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) to Sell

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAVVF. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.37 million, a PE ratio of 170.17 and a beta of 1.17. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.87%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

