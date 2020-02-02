ValuEngine Downgrades ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) to Strong Sell

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.77.

About ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

