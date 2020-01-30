ValuEngine Downgrades Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Hold

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.28. 1,453,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,489. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $69,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,054 shares of company stock worth $1,695,673. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

